DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.2% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned about 2.33% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $38,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 375,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 123,273 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $28.14.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

