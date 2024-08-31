DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Sells 821 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.23% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of DFSI stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

