Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,400 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the July 31st total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,043,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 7.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPU opened at $37.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

