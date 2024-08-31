Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Up 3.8%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.35 and last traded at $105.21. Approximately 470,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,394,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.39.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,493,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,006,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $263,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.