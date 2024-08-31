Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCYHF remained flat at $7.00 during trading on Friday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.

Get Discovery alerts:

About Discovery

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.