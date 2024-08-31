DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DKSH Stock Performance

DKSHF stock remained flat at $66.87 during midday trading on Friday. DKSH has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $66.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

