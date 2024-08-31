Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-6.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $5.50-6.20 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.