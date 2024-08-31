Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.56.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.4 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $151.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average is $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.