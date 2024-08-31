Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,204. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

