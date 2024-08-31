Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,247,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,954,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $120,838.50.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.24 million, a PE ratio of 95.13 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 431.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. CWM LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

