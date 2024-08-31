Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,348,000 after purchasing an additional 790,686 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 841,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 494,025 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 383,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 584,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,407. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

