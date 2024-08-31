Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 67,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.04. 1,786,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.22. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

