Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.50. 2,058,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,052. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

