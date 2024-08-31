Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,347 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.85.

NYSE MTB traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $172.11. 753,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,705. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.71. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock worth $3,395,049. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

