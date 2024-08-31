DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,329,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,233,255 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of DRDGOLD worth $45,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 252,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,093. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.06.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

DRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

DRDGOLD Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

