DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,100 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,252.8 days.

DSV A/S Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DSDVF traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.80. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178. DSV A/S has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $199.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.02.

DSV A/S Company Profile

Further Reading

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

