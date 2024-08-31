Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 252,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.94. 3,022,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $116.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

