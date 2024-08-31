Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.96. 114,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,948. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $111.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

