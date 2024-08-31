Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ASML by 169.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 25,520.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $16.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $903.87. 991,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $945.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $954.03. The firm has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

