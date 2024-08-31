Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,057,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 589,319 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,514,000. Mason & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,422,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379,674 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.69. The stock had a trading volume of 148,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.