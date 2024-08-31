dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

Shares of DYFSF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,873. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. dynaCERT has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

About dynaCERT

(Get Free Report)

Read More

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.