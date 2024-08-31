dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

Shares of DYFSF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,873. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. dynaCERT has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

