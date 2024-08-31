Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2024

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,369,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $133,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $148,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after buying an additional 2,030,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.35, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.