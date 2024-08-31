Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,369,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $133,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $148,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after buying an additional 2,030,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.35, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

