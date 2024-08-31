Dynex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.82 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $31.82 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 94,753,111 coins and its circulating supply is 94,752,296 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 94,717,392.13677898. The last known price of Dynex is 0.37070652 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $847,317.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

