EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SATS shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. EchoStar’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EchoStar will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 125.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 694.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 183.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.