Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9,720.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $10,192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.96. 6,521,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

