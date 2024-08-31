Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.97 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. Electroneum has a market cap of $31.97 million and $745,521.42 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,470,855 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

