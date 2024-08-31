Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 734,319 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 78,245 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $102,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.0 %

EA traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,569. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.38.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,242. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. TD Cowen raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

