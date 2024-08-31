Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $19.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $960.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $891.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $819.99. The stock has a market cap of $912.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

