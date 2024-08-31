Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $19.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $960.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,253. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $892.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $821.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.