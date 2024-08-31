Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 24.5% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $268,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE LLY traded up $19.82 on Friday, reaching $960.02. 2,555,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $892.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $821.53. The company has a market cap of $912.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

