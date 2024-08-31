Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after buying an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after buying an additional 2,312,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,287,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. 3,631,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,202. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.