Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after buying an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after buying an additional 2,312,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,287,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VXUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. 3,631,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,202. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
