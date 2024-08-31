Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $30,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VGT traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $573.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,242. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

