Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 230,242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 174,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,478,000.

FAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 48,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

