Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 58,811 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 95.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,811 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.51. The stock had a trading volume of 73,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.14. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

