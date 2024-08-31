EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $7.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.06. 552,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

