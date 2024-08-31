Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Up 2.9%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 8,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 99,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Emerald by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Emerald by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Emerald by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
