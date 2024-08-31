Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 3.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in PG&E by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

PG&E Stock Up 0.5 %

PCG stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $19.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

