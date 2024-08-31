Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 32,648.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,619,000 after buying an additional 134,185 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.9 %

Humana stock opened at $354.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.69 and a 200 day moving average of $346.71.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.