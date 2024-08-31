Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Argus lifted their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Lennar stock opened at $182.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.60. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

