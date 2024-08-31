Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in VeriSign by 117.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $183.90 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.66.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

