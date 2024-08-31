Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after acquiring an additional 140,111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

