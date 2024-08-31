Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $188.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.99. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $105.57 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

