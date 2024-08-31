Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 904,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

OXY stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.