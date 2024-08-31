Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Read Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.