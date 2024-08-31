Empirical Finance LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.84 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $617,475. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

