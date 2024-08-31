Empirical Finance LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $91.21 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

