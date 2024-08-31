Empirical Finance LLC Has $685,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

