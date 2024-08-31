Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $461,525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $234.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.53 and its 200-day moving average is $239.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.44.

Get Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.