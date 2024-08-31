Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 5,105 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS EYLD opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $355.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.