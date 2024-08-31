Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,188,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $63,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $600.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $545.14 and a 200 day moving average of $540.24. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $601.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 target price (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

